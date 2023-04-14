Market cap of WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] reaches 28.82M – now what?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] loss -18.93% or -0.03 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4802709 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Wetrade Group Inc. Announces Entry of Securities Purchase Agreements.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that it has entered into those certain securities purchase agreements with certain accredited investors for the sale and issuance of a new series of senior secured convertible notes in the original principal amount of $18,333,333.33 (the “Notes”) and common stock purchase warrants to purchase up to 25% of the shares of common stock underlying the Notes (the “Warrants”) at initial exercise of $1.00 per share, subject to adjustment, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds, after original issue discount will total $16.5 million. The transaction has not been closed as of the date hereof.

Provided no Event of Default (as defined in the Notes) has occurred, the Notes will accrue interest at an interest rate of 5% per annum, and the Company will be required to pay installment amounts, or at its option redeem such amounts under the Notes each month commencing on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the control account trigger date occurs, and thereafter, the last trading day of each calendar month until the maturity date of eighteen months from issuance, at which time all outstanding amounts remaining, if any, will be due and payable in full.

It opened the trading session at $0.18, the shares rose to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1459, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WETG points out that the company has recorded -85.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 16.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, WETG reached to a volume of 4802709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for WETG stock

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.96. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -55.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.60 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3429, while it was recorded at 0.1916 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0642 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Total Capital for WETG is now 41.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, WETG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] managed to generate an average of $68,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of WETG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 806,834, which is approximately 3842.699% of the company’s market cap and around 68.13% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 242,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in WETG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in WETG stock with ownership of nearly -47.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WETG] by around 1,136,637 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,098 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,321,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,535,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,775 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,664 shares during the same period.