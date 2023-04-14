Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 4.73M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.95%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Tivic, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research Announce Pilot Study to Test Novel Non-Invasive Bioelectronic Approach to Vagus Nerve Stimulation.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced a research collaboration with The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research to conduct a pilot clinical study that will test a novel non-invasive bioelectronic device approach for vagus nerve stimulation.

“Establishing on- and off-target effects of non-invasive vagal stimulation remains a major goal in the field of bioelectronic medicine,” said Theodoros Zanos, Ph.D., associate professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. “Refinement of the strategies used to stimulate the vagus nerve non-invasively could be an important step in validating a novel approach to the treatment of autonomic conditions. This study may provide greater targeting strategies of stimulation and more control over the types of physiologic effects that result from stimulation.”.

Over the last 12 months, TIVC stock dropped by -89.49%. The one-year Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.9.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.73 million, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 3.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TIVC stock reached a trading volume of 4159992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.95. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2506, while it was recorded at 0.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2167 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 25,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.15% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 47,576 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 651 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,497 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.