Market cap of R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] reaches 6.37B – now what?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 1.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.16. The company report on March 1, 2023 that R1 RCM Issues 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

Report details company’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability on behalf of its customers and their patients, employees, communities, and shareholders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2747082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of R1 RCM Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $6.37 billion, with 417.70 million shares outstanding and 301.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 2747082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $19.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has RCM stock performed recently?

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.22, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.45 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.19.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.37. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of -$2,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

Insider trade positions for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $5,321 million, or 85.10% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,408,780, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $267.15 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 7.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 154,325,592 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 42,020,231 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 158,628,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,974,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,093,811 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 23,142,284 shares during the same period.