Market cap of Marpai Inc. [MRAI] reaches 38.86M – now what?

Marpai Inc. [NASDAQ: MRAI] gained 90.29% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Marpai, Inc. Reports the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results.

54% Increase in Revenue in the Fourth Quarter 2022 Versus Third Quarter 2022.

Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), a technology company transforming the company health plan for employers that self-fund their healthcare, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Marpai Inc. represents 20.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.86 million with the latest information. MRAI stock price has been found in the range of $0.86 to $2.0299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.88K shares, MRAI reached a trading volume of 10405161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marpai Inc. [MRAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for MRAI stock

Marpai Inc. [MRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.86. With this latest performance, MRAI shares gained by 77.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.13 for Marpai Inc. [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9434, while it was recorded at 1.0223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9398 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc. [MRAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marpai Inc. [MRAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Marpai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.23.

Marpai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marpai Inc. [MRAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of MRAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,851, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in MRAI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $26000.0 in MRAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marpai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Marpai Inc. [NASDAQ:MRAI] by around 37,908 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 32,572 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 401,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,539 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,281 shares during the same period.