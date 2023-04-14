Market cap of Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] reaches 1.92B – now what?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] gained 3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $5.38 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Hudbay and Copper Mountain Combine to Create a Premier Americas-Focused Copper Producer.

Creates 150,000-tonnes-per-year copper producer with long-life mines and a world-class pipeline of organic copper growth projects.

Combined company creates the 3rd largest copper producer in Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. represents 261.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 billion with the latest information. HBM stock price has been found in the range of $4.975 to $5.485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 6176048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $6.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HBM stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

There are presently around $905 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 37,855,287, which is approximately -13.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,653,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.28 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $90.73 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly 2.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 25,234,614 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 25,177,065 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 124,035,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,447,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,327,888 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 452,097 shares during the same period.