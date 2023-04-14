Market Analysts see Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] surged by $2.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.48 during the day while it closed the day at $18.22. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Relay Therapeutics to Present Initial Clinical Data on RLY-2608 at AACR.

Relay Therapeutics to host conference call following AACR presentation.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 5.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLAY stock has inclined by 9.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.92% and gained 21.95% year-on date.

The market cap for RLAY stock reached $2.12 billion, with 121.06 million shares outstanding and 118.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, RLAY reached a trading volume of 3372593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1514.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

RLAY stock trade performance evaluation

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, RLAY shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -22516.44 and a Gross Margin at -199.06. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21036.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLAY is now -32.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.08. Additionally, RLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] managed to generate an average of -$888,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,051 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,384,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.25 million in RLAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $155.84 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly -18.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 14,683,358 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,088,458 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 104,318,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,090,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,964,178 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,684,101 shares during the same period.