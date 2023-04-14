Market Analysts see Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] price surged by 2.74 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Jasper Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Matthew Ford as Vice President, Human Resources.

“Matthew is a seasoned human resource professional with a successful track record of helping to build high performing organizations in the pharma industry, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Jasper team,” said Ron Martell, CEO of Jasper Therapeutics.

A sum of 4549162 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.52 and dropped to a low of $1.43 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The one-year JSPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.85. The average equity rating for JSPR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

JSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, JSPR shares dropped by -23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8151, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4608 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jasper Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 61.50% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,852,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 5,628,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.22 million in JSPR stocks shares; and VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $4.7 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 320,435 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 420,914 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 19,505,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,246,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,073 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 412,655 shares during the same period.