Market Analysts see Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 12.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Cipher Mining Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. To access this conference call by telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 (toll-free within the U.S.) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (for investors outside of the U.S.) and use the Conference ID 8827688.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2559440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cipher Mining Inc. stands at 15.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.03%.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $633.38 million, with 247.53 million shares outstanding and 40.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 2559440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CIFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 211.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has CIFR stock performed recently?

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.30. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 57.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2401.22 and a Gross Margin at -94.20. Cipher Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.91.

Return on Total Capital for CIFR is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, CIFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] managed to generate an average of -$1,502,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]

There are presently around $29 million, or 11.10% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,000,819, which is approximately -0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,948,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 million in CIFR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.07 million in CIFR stock with ownership of nearly -4.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cipher Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:CIFR] by around 2,485,356 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 16,763,373 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 6,822,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,426,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIFR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,744,478 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,398,842 shares during the same period.