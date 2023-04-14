Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Revenue clocked in at $178.89 billion, up 12.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 0.20% or 0.26 points to close at $130.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2495096 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Cross-Border Cooperation Produces Air Quality Milestone.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

International cooperation has expanded efforts to promote air quality and respiratory health awareness along the U.S. border with Mexico.

It opened the trading session at $129.46, the shares rose to $131.10 and dropped to $127.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 26.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 2495096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $152.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $137 to $149. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $133 to $160, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.06, while it was recorded at 130.56 for the last single week of trading, and 111.16 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $46,156 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.66 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,297,783 shares. Additionally, 610 investors decreased positions by around 30,462,306 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 304,685,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,445,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,779,345 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,913 shares during the same period.