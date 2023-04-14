Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] is -66.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6335, while the highest price level was $0.71. The company report on April 13, 2023 that NYPD Signs Contract with Knightscope.

Mayor Adams and Commissioner Sewell Announce Plans to Leverage Robots for Policing.

Robot Roadshow Serves as Backdrop for NYC Press Event in the Big Apple.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.47K shares, KSCP reached to a volume of 4006892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69.

KSCP stock trade performance evaluation

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, KSCP shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0350, while it was recorded at 0.6489 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1641 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.10% of KSCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,495,108, which is approximately -1.986% of the company’s market cap and around 6.52% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHACENTRIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in KSCP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in KSCP stock with ownership of nearly -0.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ:KSCP] by around 130,209 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 70,831 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,160,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,361,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSCP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.