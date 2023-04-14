Inpixon [INPX] is -57.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.32, while the highest price level was $0.74. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Inpixon Reports 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Inpixon Reports 21% Growth in Revenue to $19.4 Million for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.65 percent and weekly performance of 105.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 60253237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

INPX stock trade performance evaluation

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 105.13. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7564, while it was recorded at 0.4074 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1116 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inpixon [INPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 47,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3343.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 474,883 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 63,995 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 20,819 shares during the same period.