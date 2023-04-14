HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, down -21.01% YTD: What’s Next?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 11, 2023 that HUYA Inc. Announces Changes to Board Composition.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya” or the “Company”), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that Mr. Qinghua Xie has been appointed by Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), as a successor director to serve on Huya’s board of directors (the “Board”), replacing Mr. Cheng Yun Ming Matthew, effective April 10, 2023. Mr. Cheng no longer serves as a director of the Board or a member of any Board committees of Huya following this substitution.

In addition, Huya’s Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Xie as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, effective immediately.

A sum of 4129034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. HUYA Inc. shares reached a high of $3.26 and dropped to a low of $3.10 until finishing in the latest session at $3.12.

The one-year HUYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.73. The average equity rating for HUYA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $3.60. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $2.90, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on HUYA stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HUYA shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

HUYA Stock Performance Analysis:

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HUYA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.47 and a Gross Margin at +6.63. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64.

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Insider Position Details

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 6,249,912 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 9,261,997 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 34,374,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,885,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,698,033 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,518,843 shares during the same period.