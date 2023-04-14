Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain 2.08% so far this year. What now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] traded at a low on 04/13/23, posting a -0.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.67. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2447431 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for HR stock reached $7.39 billion, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 379.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 2447431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $22.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.75, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.77 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $7,632 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,845,205, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,895,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in HR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $895.66 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 40,948,243 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 32,951,344 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 312,342,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,242,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,045,736 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,817 shares during the same period.