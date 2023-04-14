GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] stock Downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $40

GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: GXO] gained 3.32% on the last trading session, reaching $53.77 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that GXO Expands Partnership with Sainsbury’s to Become their Dedicated Warehouse Partner in Food.

GXO to operate six additional warehouses for the UK retailer’s fresh and frozen food.

GXO Logistics Inc. represents 118.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.44 billion with the latest information. GXO stock price has been found in the range of $52.19 to $54.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 825.22K shares, GXO reached a trading volume of 2378122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GXO shares is $60.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for GXO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $45 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for GXO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on GXO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GXO Logistics Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GXO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GXO stock

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, GXO shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.75, while it was recorded at 51.00 for the last single week of trading, and 44.87 for the last 200 days.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.58. GXO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for GXO is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.51. Additionally, GXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO] managed to generate an average of $1,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.GXO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GXO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GXO Logistics Inc. go to 7.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GXO Logistics Inc. [GXO]

There are presently around $5,561 million, or 92.50% of GXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GXO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 15,048,184, which is approximately 7.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,609,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.16 million in GXO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $571.7 million in GXO stock with ownership of nearly 1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GXO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in GXO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:GXO] by around 10,776,956 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 9,460,399 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 86,629,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,866,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GXO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,878 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,813 shares during the same period.