Goldman lifts Hasbro Inc. [HAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.64 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Hasbro Announces Executive Leadership Team Appointments.

Toy & Entertainment Industry Veteran Tim Kilpin Appointed Hasbro President, Toy, Licensing & Entertainment.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gina Goetter to Succeed Deborah M. Thomas, Assuming Role of Hasbro Chief Financial Officer.

Hasbro Inc. stock is now -13.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAS Stock saw the intraday high of $52.89 and lowest of $51.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.22, which means current price is +15.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 2278510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $70.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $106 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $76, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 73 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

How has HAS stock performed recently?

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.88, while it was recorded at 52.10 for the last single week of trading, and 65.99 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.48.

Return on Total Capital for HAS is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.67. Additionally, HAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] managed to generate an average of $31,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 0.27%.

Insider trade positions for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

There are presently around $5,873 million, or 86.00% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,295,506, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,934,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.56 million in HAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $260.28 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 18,311,313 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 15,382,410 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 80,787,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,481,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,881,095 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,661,975 shares during the same period.