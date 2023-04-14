GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] gain 12.89% so far this year. What now?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WGS] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.30 at the close of the session, up 2.41%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that GeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel.

Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, General Counsel, GeneDx.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. stock is now 12.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WGS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3117 and lowest of $0.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.76, which means current price is +26.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, WGS reached a trading volume of 2759960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $1.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has WGS stock performed recently?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, WGS shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4007, while it was recorded at 0.3066 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8110 for the last 200 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.22 and a Gross Margin at -23.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -233.91.

Return on Total Capital for WGS is now -111.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, WGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] managed to generate an average of -$499,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]

There are presently around $45 million, or 41.10% of WGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 16,437,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 million in WGS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $3.93 million in WGS stock with ownership of nearly 893.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WGS] by around 33,412,998 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 36,156,925 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 85,951,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,521,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,399,578 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 14,484,892 shares during the same period.