FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] Is Currently 26.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 26.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.50. The company report on March 30, 2023 that FOXO Technologies™ Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging in life insurance, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying business highlights.

“I am truly excited with the future we are building,” said Tyler Danielson, interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer of FOXO. “The challenges faced in 2022 presented us with an opportunity to take a comprehensive assessment of our business and the way we approach the market. We sought to reset our vision and mission, and identify the clear objectives that we believe are necessary to achieve them and hold ourselves accountable. Our aim is to improve and optimize human health span and lifespan by changing how life insurance companies sell and underwrite their products through the application of epigenetic science. We are on our way. We have begun selling our FOXO Longevity Report™ partnered with life insurance products and are seeking additional ways to apply epigenetic science to new and innovative products. We have realigned our workflows, eliminating much of our non-core activities, and streamlined our cost structure to preserve capital. Additionally, we have gained access to capital through the disposition of our non-core regulated insurance entity. Our strategy to create and sell products that revolutionize life insurance by leveraging epigenetics and artificial intelligence is now established. We have a great team in place with the energy, dedication, and technical background to achieve our goals and deliver stockholder value.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4192039 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at 19.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.42%.

The market cap for FOXO stock reached $15.79 million, with 27.53 million shares outstanding and 14.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 4192039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 157.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has FOXO stock performed recently?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.18. With this latest performance, FOXO shares gained by 30.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5847, while it was recorded at 0.3901 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3034 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.60% of FOXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: METEORA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 162,935, which is approximately -94.083% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in FOXO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55000.0 in FOXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX:FOXO] by around 327,251 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 3,769,123 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,446,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,251 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,160 shares during the same period.