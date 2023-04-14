For Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] gained 9.55% or 0.19 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 2647347 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Xeris Biopharma enters research collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to advance XeriJect.

New York –News Direct– Xeris Biopharma Holdings.

Xeris Biopharma chairman and CEO Paul Edick joins Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman to share details behind its research evaluation collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for further XeriJect development.

It opened the trading session at $1.99, the shares rose to $2.23 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XERS points out that the company has recorded 51.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -124.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 2647347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for XERS stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.34. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 67.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4000, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4600 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.97 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.86.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -37.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.31. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$266,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $107 million, or 45.50% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,195,189, which is approximately -13.405% of the company’s market cap and around 2.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,576,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.07 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.13 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 1.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 2,007,295 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,291,593 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,458,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,757,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,727 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,878,075 shares during the same period.