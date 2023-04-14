For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 13.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.32. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 221,900 restricted stock units (RSUs) to thirteen newly-hired employees. These RSU awards were granted as of March 31, 2023. Each RSU award will vest over three years, with 33 1/3% percent of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the applicable employee’s employment commencement date.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In addition, the Company granted an award of 60,000 RSUs to Tahira Payne, the Company’s newly hired Senior Vice President, Development Operations, with a grant date of March 31, 2023. The RSU award will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the award, on each of four consecutive anniversaries of Ms. Payne’s employment commencement date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2305592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.70%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $466.99 million, with 90.03 million shares outstanding and 74.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 2305592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KPTI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 27 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.49. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.53 and a Gross Margin at +96.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.23.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -108.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.07. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$429,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $377 million, or 88.20% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,633,911, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,508,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.5 million in KPTI stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $31.68 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 107.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 40,212,478 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,956,955 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,646,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,815,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,379,732 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,227,344 shares during the same period.