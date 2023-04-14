For Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.885 during the day while it closed the day at $10.32. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Aldeyra Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 INVIGORATE-2 Clinical Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis.

Top-Line Results Expected in the First Half of 2023.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 INVIGORATE-2 clinical trial of topical ocular reproxalap, a first-in-class investigational new drug candidate, for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 6.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALDX stock has inclined by 63.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 96.95% and gained 48.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ALDX stock reached $594.64 million, with 58.56 million shares outstanding and 45.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 668.86K shares, ALDX reached a trading volume of 2155391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALDX shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ALDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

ALDX stock trade performance evaluation

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, ALDX shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -32.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.65. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$4,134,976 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $341 million, or 64.90% of ALDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,350,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,492,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.85 million in ALDX stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.42 million in ALDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALDX] by around 2,287,386 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,101,561 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,789,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,178,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALDX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,072 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 397,368 shares during the same period.