Eversource Energy [ES] is -5.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $79.93 during the day while it closed the day at $79.62. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Gulf Coast Region Playing Leading Role in Buildout of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry, Including Work on First-Ever American-Built Offshore Wind Service Vessel.

Ørsted and Eversource Tour Edison Chouest Louisiana Shipyard Where 1st U.S.-flagged Offshore Wind Service Operations Vessel is Taking Shape.

The Gulf of Mexico region is playing a central role in the buildout of a new domestic offshore energy supply chain, including shipbuilding underway in Louisiana on the first-ever American-built offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV). Senior executives from American offshore wind leaders Ørsted and Eversource toured the Edison Chouest Offshore shipyard today to see the progress on this impressive, 262-foot long SOV.

Eversource Energy stock has also loss -1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ES stock has declined by -7.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.97% and lost -5.03% year-on date.

The market cap for ES stock reached $27.66 billion, with 348.79 million shares outstanding and 347.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 3175244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $87.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $86 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ES shares from 92 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.60, while it was recorded at 80.18 for the last single week of trading, and 82.12 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.70%.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,075 million, or 82.00% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,116,646, which is approximately 1.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,124,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 16,067,137 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 11,679,467 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 248,991,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,738,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 964,428 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,902,635 shares during the same period.