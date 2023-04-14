Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is 37.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details.

Over the last 12 months, EGO stock dropped by -0.95%. The one-year Eldorado Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.41. The average equity rating for EGO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 billion, with 183.84 million shares outstanding and 155.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, EGO stock reached a trading volume of 2362107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

EGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.55 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eldorado Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.96. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to -5.46%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,222 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 23,372,220, which is approximately 5.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,908,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.98 million in EGO stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $109.7 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly -0.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 8,538,828 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,058,241 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 92,534,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,131,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,218 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,608,982 shares during the same period.