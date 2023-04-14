Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] moved up 20.28: Why It’s Important

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] gained 20.28% on the last trading session, reaching $7.65 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Editas Medicine Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of New Chair and New Director.

Elliott Levy, M.D.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Editas Medicine Inc. represents 68.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $522.27 million with the latest information. EDIT stock price has been found in the range of $6.3601 to $7.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 5452504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EDIT stock. On November 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDIT shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

Trading performance analysis for EDIT stock

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1146.26 and a Gross Margin at +67.85. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1118.26.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -45.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.18. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$975,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc. go to 1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

There are presently around $345 million, or 73.30% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,222,236, which is approximately 45.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,338,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.67 million in EDIT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.71 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 2.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 10,732,461 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 4,775,074 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 38,761,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,268,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,803,294 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,675 shares during the same period.