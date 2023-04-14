DA Davidson slashes price target on FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] – find out why.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NOTE] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.24 at the close of the session, up 10.34%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that FiscalNote Announces Continued AI Innovation and Momentum with Receipt of 13th Patent From U.S. Patent Office.

FiscalNote Patents’ Ability to Create AI-Driven Custom Advocacy Campaigns Expands Company’s Growing Intellectual Property Portfolio in Legal and Regulatory Space.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced the receipt of another AI-related patent from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in creating custom advocacy campaigns on behalf of its global customers, bringing the Company’s total U.S. patent portfolio to thirteen, and its total global patents to fifteen.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock is now -64.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOTE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.32 and lowest of $2.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.30, which means current price is +70.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, NOTE reached a trading volume of 2405548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $6.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has NOTE stock performed recently?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.89. With this latest performance, NOTE shares gained by 29.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.08 and a Gross Margin at +61.65. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.64.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]

There are presently around $95 million, or 40.30% of NOTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 28,913,731, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,703,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.64 million in NOTE stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $7.2 million in NOTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NOTE] by around 4,346,738 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 28,967,853 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,469,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,784,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOTE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,926 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,324 shares during the same period.