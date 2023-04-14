Credit Suisse slashes price target on Ventas Inc. [VTR] – find out why.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] slipped around -0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.74 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on April 7, 2023 that Ventas Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award.

With more than 150 buildings certified in 2022, Ventas ranks among top 15 ENERGY STAR certifiers of the year and is the only REIT to earn Elite status in the U.S. EPA’s Certification Nation program.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”), is proud to announce it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This distinguished recognition is ENERGY STAR’s highest honor and reflects Ventas’s third consecutive year earning the Partner of the Year Award. With more than 150 buildings certified in 2022, the Company ranked among the top 15 ENERGY STAR certifiers of the year and became the only REIT to achieve Elite Status in the EPA’s Certification Nation program.

Ventas Inc. stock is now -2.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.405 and lowest of $43.278 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.07, which means current price is +5.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 2168124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $52.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTR stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 58 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 96.88.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.01, while it was recorded at 43.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.45 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.90. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of -$105,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $16,934 million, or 95.10% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,465,237, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,479,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 25,552,470 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,885 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 345,090,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,332,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,892,482 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,218,102 shares during the same period.