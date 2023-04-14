Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] Is Currently 38.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSL] price surged by 38.77 percent to reach at $1.07. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Consolidated Communications Announces Receipt of “Take Private” Proposal from Searchlight Capital and British Columbia Investment Management.

Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) (“Consolidated” or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) received a non-binding proposal letter, dated April 12, 2023, from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (together with its affiliated investment funds, “Searchlight”) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI” and together with Searchlight, the “Searchlight Group”), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Consolidated not already owned by the Searchlight Group for cash consideration of $4.00 per share.

Searchlight owns 34.3% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, based on their most recent Schedule 13D filing dated April 12, 2023.

A sum of 12483464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 533.10K shares. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.97 and dropped to a low of $3.54 until finishing in the latest session at $3.83.

The one-year CNSL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.36. The average equity rating for CNSL stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSL shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CNSL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

CNSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.98. With this latest performance, CNSL shares gained by 50.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +28.91. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.44.

Return on Total Capital for CNSL is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.06. Additionally, CNSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] managed to generate an average of -$53,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CNSL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. go to 2.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $257 million, or 81.00% of CNSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSL stocks are: SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 39,359,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,988,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.09 million in CNSL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.62 million in CNSL stock with ownership of nearly -0.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSL] by around 3,221,003 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,804,838 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 86,937,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,963,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,167 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 653,121 shares during the same period.