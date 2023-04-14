Citigroup lifts Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.60%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Heliogen, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results; Reports Progress on Strategic Initiatives.

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today provided its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

Over the last 12 months, HLGN stock dropped by -93.54%. The average equity rating for HLGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.51 million, with 194.28 million shares outstanding and 157.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, HLGN stock reached a trading volume of 4792597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Heliogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

HLGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.60. With this latest performance, HLGN shares gained by 33.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3221, while it was recorded at 0.2623 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2972 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heliogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1114.76 and a Gross Margin at -30.46. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1032.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.24.

Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 51.00% of HLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 23,945,777, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,062,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in HLGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 million in HLGN stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heliogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Heliogen Inc. [NYSE:HLGN] by around 13,676,171 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 19,723,921 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 36,060,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,460,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLGN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,346,821 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,163 shares during the same period.