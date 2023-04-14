Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $4.76 billion, up 40.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] slipped around -0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.31 at the close of the session, down -1.46%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Catalent, Inc. to Present at March Investor Conferences.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 14, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Catalent Inc. stock is now 40.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTLT Stock saw the intraday high of $64.455 and lowest of $60.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.33, which means current price is +42.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 2437929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $77.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.08, while it was recorded at 65.04 for the last single week of trading, and 72.22 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 7.24%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $11,980 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,588,103, which is approximately 1.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 16,578,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $887.75 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 21.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 33,519,809 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 28,146,915 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 124,798,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,465,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,079,016 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,620,842 shares during the same period.