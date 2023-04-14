Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] Stock trading around $19.96 per share: What’s Next?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $19.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Completes Enrollment of ECLIPSE Clinical Trial.

Largest randomized coronary atherectomy trial ever conducted.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today the company completed the enrollment of its 2,000 patient ECLIPSE coronary trial.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. represents 42.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $842.71 million with the latest information. CSII stock price has been found in the range of $19.92 to $19.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 855.14K shares, CSII reached a trading volume of 2220499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CSII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

Trading performance analysis for CSII stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, CSII shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.85 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.16 and a Gross Margin at +72.58. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.63.

Return on Total Capital for CSII is now -12.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.88. Additionally, CSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] managed to generate an average of -$50,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]

There are presently around $729 million, or 91.50% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,895,902, which is approximately 5.025% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,904,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.75 million in CSII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.56 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 3.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 2,289,874 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,036,756 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,323,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,650,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,271 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 376,075 shares during the same period.