Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] moved up 2.27: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.55 at the close of the session, up 2.27%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its first quarter 2023 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606776&tp_key=f9de1fe394.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is now -17.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXMT Stock saw the intraday high of $17.565 and lowest of $16.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.46, which means current price is +5.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 3869462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has BXMT stock performed recently?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $1,627 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,914,131, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,771,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.32 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $124.62 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 9.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 9,673,853 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 12,565,813 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 72,584,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,824,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,104,088 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,331,511 shares during the same period.