Bernstein lifts Unilever PLC [UL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Unilever Goes Cloud-Only: Accenture and Microsoft Complete One of the Largest Cloud Migrations in Consumer Goods Industry.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Unilever (LSE: ULVR) have completed one of the largest and most complex cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry. The migration has helped Unilever—whose 400+ brands are used by 3.4 billion people daily—become a cloud-only enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230402005020/en/.

A sum of 2196459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Unilever PLC shares reached a high of $54.155 and dropped to a low of $53.71 until finishing in the latest session at $54.11.

The one-year UL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.68. The average equity rating for UL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unilever PLC [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $52.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 100.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

UL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.88, while it was recorded at 53.60 for the last single week of trading, and 48.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unilever PLC Fundamentals:

Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Unilever PLC [UL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,191 million, or 10.90% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 34,727,562, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,031,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in UL stocks shares; and PENDAL GROUP LTD, currently with $537.57 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 81.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 18,142,753 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 13,377,973 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 234,075,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,595,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,678,352 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,551 shares during the same period.