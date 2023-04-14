Auddia Inc. [AUUD] Stock trading around $0.89 per share: What’s Next?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 67.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.89. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Auddia’s Superapp faidr Recognized as a 2023 Webby Honoree for AI.

faidr Mobile App Officially Selected as an Honoree Within the “Best Use of AI & Machine Learning” Category.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44664744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Auddia Inc. stands at 31.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.70%.

The market cap for AUUD stock reached $11.51 million, with 12.52 million shares outstanding and 8.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.59K shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 44664744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AUUD stock performed recently?

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.19. With this latest performance, AUUD shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9753, while it was recorded at 0.5813 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1062 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of AUUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 350,070, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 236,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in AUUD stocks shares; and WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $97000.0 in AUUD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auddia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ:AUUD] by around 12,999 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 35,399 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,000,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,048,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUUD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,848 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406 shares during the same period.