Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] fell -0.41% so far this year. What now?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.91%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Arcutis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Over the last 12 months, ARQT stock dropped by -29.07%. The one-year Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.16. The average equity rating for ARQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $830.01 million, with 61.04 million shares outstanding and 58.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.50K shares, ARQT stock reached a trading volume of 2685312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $51.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ARQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 224.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27.

ARQT Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.91. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 28.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.04 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8449.76.

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -76.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.64. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,162,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

ARQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. go to 9.80%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $877 million, or 98.40% of ARQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,139,173, which is approximately 2.351% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 8,684,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.15 million in ARQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $69.14 million in ARQT stock with ownership of nearly 2.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQT] by around 11,686,394 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,740,142 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 48,696,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,122,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARQT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,697 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 872,927 shares during the same period.