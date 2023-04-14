Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain 12.30% so far this year. What now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] closed the trading session at $70.50 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.36, while the highest price level was $70.66. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2023 First Quarter Results on April 26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) today announced it expects to release its 2023 first quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.30 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ACGL reached to a volume of 2362926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $76.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94.

ACGL stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.13, while it was recorded at 69.47 for the last single week of trading, and 55.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 17.60%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,524 million, or 90.70% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,074,898, which is approximately 20.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 31,134,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly 42.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 47,165,803 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 37,162,861 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 250,634,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,963,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,392,805 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,294,552 shares during the same period.