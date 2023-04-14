Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Is Currently 4.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.95 at the close of the session, up 4.98%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Pfizer/BioNTech.

Companies seek compensation for Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s unlicensed use of patented technologies in COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock is now 26.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABUS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.14, which means current price is +37.21% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 897.66K shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 2366400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ABUS stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ABUS shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -162.03 and a Gross Margin at +96.34. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -178.01.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -37.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.17. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$708,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $152 million, or 30.00% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,700,392, which is approximately 16.505% of the company’s market cap and around 25.66% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, holding 7,504,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.09 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.08 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 12,357,469 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,778,358 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,011,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,147,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,681,831 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,994 shares during the same period.