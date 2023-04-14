Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Is Currently 12.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] closed the trading session at $3.54 on 04/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.17, while the highest price level was $3.66. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Applied Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides an Operational Update.

Generated Sequential Revenue Growth of 14%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.39 percent and weekly performance of 64.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 110.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 905.82K shares, APLD reached to a volume of 2458073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on APLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

APLD stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.65. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 81.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.39 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.08. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.91.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.74. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$264,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 25.20% of APLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 4,402,909, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,593,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 million in APLD stocks shares; and NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., currently with $9.64 million in APLD stock with ownership of nearly 54.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:APLD] by around 10,600,651 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,040,562 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,838,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,479,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,894 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,671 shares during the same period.