Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] Stock trading around $79.16 per share: What’s Next?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] slipped around -0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $79.16 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received options to purchase 16,115 restricted stock units (RSUs). Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued employment on each vesting date.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 53.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APLS Stock saw the intraday high of $81.035 and lowest of $78.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.29, which means current price is +76.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, APLS reached a trading volume of 3419101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $70 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on APLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

How has APLS stock performed recently?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.89 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.78, while it was recorded at 79.24 for the last single week of trading, and 57.35 for the last 200 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -788.38 and a Gross Margin at +90.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -864.70.

Return on Total Capital for APLS is now -171.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -191.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -353.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.35. Additionally, APLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] managed to generate an average of -$850,289 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.

Insider trade positions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

There are presently around $8,009 million, or 89.80% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,625,000, which is approximately 4.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,212,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.24 million in APLS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $697.99 million in APLS stock with ownership of nearly -12.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS] by around 13,842,270 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 10,648,621 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 76,003,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,494,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,695,380 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,313,737 shares during the same period.