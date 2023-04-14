Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $6

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] gained 10.02% or 0.46 points to close at $5.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2507253 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Canaccord Genuity – CG Horizons in Oncology VirtualThursday, April 20, 20238:00AM PT/11:00AM ET.

It opened the trading session at $4.65, the shares rose to $5.21 and dropped to $4.645, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLO points out that the company has recorded -54.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 2507253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALLO stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 24 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3685.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

Trading performance analysis for ALLO stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -138044.86 and a Gross Margin at -6783.95. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136885.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -38.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$921,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $511 million, or 76.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,166,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.07 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.79 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 8.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 14,153,273 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,548,420 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 87,593,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,294,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,644 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,352,782 shares during the same period.