Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.85%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that 17 Tons of Fun Pulling for Children With Cancer.

When people pull together, no challenge is too great – even moving a 35,000-pound firetruck! On Saturday, April 1, 35 Aflac Group employees participated in Curing Kids Cancer’s 10th Annual Fire Truck Pull, presented by Aflac, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Over the last 12 months, AFL stock rose by 1.70%. The one-year Aflac Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.72. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.49 billion, with 619.68 million shares outstanding and 563.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, AFL stock reached a trading volume of 2603119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $71.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.96.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.40, while it was recorded at 65.50 for the last single week of trading, and 64.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 1.13%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,285 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,915,312, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 2.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 581 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 17,230,511 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 20,726,849 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 375,580,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,537,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,096,127 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,700 shares during the same period.