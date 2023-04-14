Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 million, down -43.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a high on 04/13/23, posting a 2.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Management to host webcast/conference call today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2276315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 8.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.30%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $15.31 million, with 149.99 million shares outstanding and 148.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 2276315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1724, while it was recorded at 0.0975 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2395 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -526.88 and a Gross Margin at -60.93. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -550.86.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -190.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -204.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$2,381,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,483,945, which is approximately 0.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.96% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,767,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly -5.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 381,341 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 508,966 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,863,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,753,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,985 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 238,026 shares during the same period.