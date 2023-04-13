why The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $327.56

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] plunged by -$3.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $298.44 during the day while it closed the day at $290.44. The company report on April 12, 2023 that The Home Depot Announces Grants for 36 HBCUs at 2023 Retool Your School Awards Celebration.

The Home Depot:

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -1.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -9.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.83% and lost -8.05% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $294.18 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3341165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $327.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $360 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $340, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HD stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 310 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 6.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 188.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 79.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.69, while it was recorded at 290.53 for the last single week of trading, and 301.19 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 2.22%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214,857 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.4 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.43 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,639 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 38,853,616 shares. Additionally, 1,473 investors decreased positions by around 19,461,469 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 673,063,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,378,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826,896 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 5,668,320 shares during the same period.