why Target Corporation [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.06

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] slipped around -6.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $163.51 at the close of the session, down -3.58%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Target Announces The Spring Designer Collection Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Warm-Weather Styles From Designer Brands Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE.

The retailer is collaborating with three female-founded brands on a limited-time collection of over 100 vacation-ready pieces, with most items $35 and under.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced The Spring Designer Collection, featuring three distinct women-founded brands: Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE. The collection captures each designer’s unique creative vision and celebrates their individual heritage with more than 100 apparel, swim and accessories items that embody the fun of warm-weather dressing and bring guests a stylish spring aesthetic at a great value. The pieces are meant to take guests stylishly through all their springtime travel and adventures, from the beach and pool to weekend brunch, nights on the town and beyond.

Target Corporation stock is now 9.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGT Stock saw the intraday high of $170.77 and lowest of $163.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 254.87, which means current price is +13.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3896709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $181.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $142, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.06, while it was recorded at 166.58 for the last single week of trading, and 160.33 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $62,499 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,782,234, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,282,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.6 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -3.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

886 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 30,863,683 shares. Additionally, 992 investors decreased positions by around 30,939,025 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 306,746,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,549,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,410,469 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 8,838,551 shares during the same period.