why Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $16.62 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Takeda Receives FDA Approval to Expand the Use of HYQVIA® to Treat Primary Immunodeficiency in Children.

HYQVIA® [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase], the Only Once-a-Month – Every Three or Four Weeks – Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (ScIG), is Now Approved for People Two Years of Age and Older with Primary Immunodeficiency.

Approval Supported by Pivotal Phase 3 Study that Demonstrated Reliable Infection Protection in Children 2-16 Years Old.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited represents 3.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.48 billion with the latest information. TAK stock price has been found in the range of $16.60 to $16.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 2859962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TAK stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 13,598,782 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 9,359,517 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 44,967,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,925,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,686,673 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,654,576 shares during the same period.