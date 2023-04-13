why MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $248.91

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] traded at a high on 04/12/23, posting a 6.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $226.21. The company report on March 8, 2023 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $361.3 million, up 36% Year-over-Year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $1,284.0 million, up 47% Year-over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3508592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MongoDB Inc. stands at 6.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $15.64 billion, with 69.53 million shares outstanding and 66.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 3508592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $248.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 12.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.57.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.09, while it was recorded at 216.19 for the last single week of trading, and 227.75 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.22. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $13,102 million, or 92.40% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,696,085, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,293,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $979.78 million in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 10,290,153 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 10,525,970 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 41,125,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,941,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,225,202 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,491 shares during the same period.