why Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $105.63

Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: CRUS] traded at a low on 04/12/23, posting a -12.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.28. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Cirrus Logic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $590.6 Million.

Smartphone Sales Drive Record Revenue.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended December 24, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3288611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for CRUS stock reached $4.93 billion, with 55.24 million shares outstanding and 54.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 544.32K shares, CRUS reached a trading volume of 3288611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRUS shares is $105.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cirrus Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cirrus Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on CRUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cirrus Logic Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRUS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has CRUS stock performed recently?

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.45. With this latest performance, CRUS shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.47 for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.05, while it was recorded at 99.96 for the last single week of trading, and 82.99 for the last 200 days.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cirrus Logic Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]

There are presently around $5,197 million, or 95.40% of CRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,259,090, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,098,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.97 million in CRUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $557.68 million in CRUS stock with ownership of nearly 5.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:CRUS] by around 3,875,887 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 4,077,154 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 43,087,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,040,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRUS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 473,683 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 988,782 shares during the same period.