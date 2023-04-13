Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] closed the trading session at $57.72 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.90, while the highest price level was $58.21. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Completion of the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project Joint Venture.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that the previously announced joint venture transaction between Teck and Agnico Eagle to advance the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project has closed. Teck and Agnico Eagle have entered into a joint venture shareholders agreement whereby Agnico Eagle, through a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“MSN”) for US$580 million, to be contributed as study and development costs are incurred by MSN. For governance purposes, Agnico Eagle is deemed to be a 50% shareholder of MSN from closing, regardless of the number of shares that have been issued to Agnico Eagle or its subsidiary.

Teck and Agnico Eagle are now 50/50 joint venture partners at San Nicolás, working together to advance permitting and development of the high-quality copper-zinc San Nicolás project located in Zacatecas, Mexico. The joint venture partners are planning to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment and Permit application for San Nicolás in the first half of 2023 and are targeting completion of a feasibility study in early 2024. Concluding the San Nicolás joint venture, initiating permitting, and completing the next stage of technical studies, is another positive step in Teck’s strategy to advance its industry leading Copper Growth portfolio in a timely and prudent manner and for Agnico Eagle in leveraging its Mexican operating experience and know-how to pursue growth in a high-quality, copper-zinc mineral deposit located in a premier mining jurisdiction in Mexico.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.02 percent and weekly performance of 4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 3464089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $62.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.36, while it was recorded at 56.63 for the last single week of trading, and 47.42 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,157 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $929.25 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 25,280,800 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 14,693,445 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 244,530,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,504,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,015 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,550,075 shares during the same period.