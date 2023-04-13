Wall Street Analyst Reiterated American Express Company [AXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] slipped around -2.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $159.29 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that American Express Reveals 2023 Top Travel Trends.

American Express Travel’s 2023 Global Travel Trends Report1 shows travelers, and particularly Gen Z and Millennials2, plan to spend more on travel in 2023 than 2022.

Travelers are inspired by their favorite shows and movies, choosing their next dream destination based on what they’ll eat, and driven by a desire for greater wellness and support for local communities.

American Express Company stock is now 7.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXP Stock saw the intraday high of $163.22 and lowest of $158.865 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 192.42, which means current price is +10.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 2816372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $186.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.66, while it was recorded at 160.43 for the last single week of trading, and 155.00 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $101,287 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,283,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.65 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.36 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,342,055 shares. Additionally, 849 investors decreased positions by around 23,990,682 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 582,550,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,883,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,499 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,741,841 shares during the same period.