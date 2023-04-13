Wall Street Analyst Initiated United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] traded at a low on 04/12/23, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $189.85. The company report on April 11, 2023 that UPS To Release First-Quarter 2023 Results On Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2023 first-quarter results on April 25, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3728967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Parcel Service Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $163.35 billion, with 865.00 million shares outstanding and 718.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3728967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $193.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $197 to $220, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.16, while it was recorded at 190.11 for the last single week of trading, and 182.28 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.99%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

There are presently around $99,526 million, or 72.50% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,566,426, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,902,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.48 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 20,935,060 shares. Additionally, 885 investors decreased positions by around 22,184,345 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 474,031,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,150,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,165 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,713 shares during the same period.