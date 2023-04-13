Vertical Research slashes price target on Fortive Corporation [FTV] – find out why.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] price surged by 2.74 percent to reach at $1.78. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 26, 2023. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

A sum of 4080390 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Fortive Corporation shares reached a high of $67.54 and dropped to a low of $66.60 until finishing in the latest session at $66.83.

The one-year FTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.15. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $74.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $68 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.81, while it was recorded at 65.19 for the last single week of trading, and 64.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 7.60%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,775 million, or 97.20% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,402,796, which is approximately 0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 33,770,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.99 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 18,730,621 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 22,521,843 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 293,482,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,735,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,494 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 593,753 shares during the same period.