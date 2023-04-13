UBS slashes price target on AppLovin Corporation [APP] – find out why.

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] traded at a high on 04/12/23, posting a 1.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.16. The company report on April 5, 2023 that AppLovin to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 10, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2671447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AppLovin Corporation stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for APP stock reached $6.07 billion, with 371.06 million shares outstanding and 181.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 2671447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has APP stock performed recently?

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $2,558 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,832,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.69 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.61 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly -26.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 32,920,317 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 14,541,151 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 112,837,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,298,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,573,422 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,590,492 shares during the same period.